(Bloomberg) -- Madagascar’s secretary of state for police swam 12 hours to shore after ejecting from a helicopter that crashed off the Indian Ocean island nation’s coast, Agence France-Presse reported.

The 57-year-old Serge Gelle used one of the chopper’s seats as a flotation device to get back to land, the news agency said, citing police and port authorities. A fellow policeman also survived the crash, which occurred while they were flying to inspect a shipwreck, AFP said.

A video posted by Madagascar’s defense ministry showed Gelle recovering on a deck chair, still wearing his camouflage uniform.

