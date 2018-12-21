(Bloomberg) -- Former Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina was leading in a runoff election with 54.59 percent of the vote after results from just more than a third of voting centers were counted.

Marc Ravalomanana had 45.41 percent with a participation rate at 47.45 percent, the electoral commission said Friday on its website.

The runoff was held Wednesday after none of the 36 candidates who competed in the first vote on Nov. 7 won more than 50 percent of the vote.

