(Bloomberg) -- Former President Andry Rajoelina is on the brink of becoming Madagascar’s leader, as his opponent claims “irregularities and fraud” in the election runoff held on Dec. 19.

After counting at 92.7 percent of voting centers in the presidential runoff, Rajoelina has secured 54.9 percent of votes, while Marc Ravalomanana, his opponent, has garnered 45.1 percent, according to a statement published by the country’s electoral commission. The turnout was 48.1 percent and the results are not official, it said.

The rise to presidency won’t come easy for the former nightclub DJ, as his opponent claims the elections were marred by irregularities. Further political turmoil will throw Madagascar, the world’s biggest vanilla producer, into another period of uncertainty. “There has been a great deal of irregularity and fraud in these elections,” Ravalomanana said. He called on the electoral commission and the constitutional court to take action.

The Indian Ocean island-nation is set to expand by more than five percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.

