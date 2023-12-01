Dec 1, 2023
Madagascar’s Top Court Validates President’s Re-Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Madagascar’s top court validated the outcome of last month’s election in which President Andry Rajoelina secured another five-year term in office.
The official results showed Rajoelina won 59% of votes cast on Nov. 16 amid a low turnout, while former judo champion Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko finished runner-up with 14.4%. The High Constitutional Court upheld the results in a ruling given in Antananarivo, the capital, on Friday.
A 49-year-old former DJ and mayor of Antananarivo, Rajoelina first took office in 2009 after President Marc Ravalomanana was toppled in a coup. He didn’t run in the 2013 elections, but returned to power after winning a 2018 vote.
Previous elections and political transitions in the Indian Ocean island have been marred by protests and violence. Two former presidents were among several candidates who called for a boycott of this year’s vote, alleging that there was an attempt to rig it in favor of the incumbent. Two army colonels were taken into police custody for allegedly planning a mutiny, L’Express de Madagascar reported on Nov. 28.
Madagascar is the world’s biggest vanilla producer and one of the poorest countries. Its economy is expected to grow 4.5% in 2024, up from a revised 4% this year, the Economy and Finance Ministry’s projections show.
Even so, revenue from vanilla sales slumped by almost half in the nine months through September, contributing to a 16% drop in exports receipts. While the southern part of the island is prone to drought, the eastern region is vulnerable to cyclones and torrential rain during the summer months.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:27
High rates untenable amid household 'debt crisis': Rosenberg
-
7:17
EXPLAINER: First Quantum, the Canadian miner at the heart of mining protests in Panama
-
7:00
Approach art investing as you would stocks and bonds: expert
-
4:09
Declining prices shift Canadian views of homes as investments
-
5:20
Charlie Munger, who helped Buffett build Berkshire, dies at 99
-
7:20
How will the Canada 'mortgage charter' impact homeowners, bank earnings?