(Bloomberg) -- Made.com Group Plc shares plunged after the UK online furniture retailer lowered guidance for the second time this year and said it is not expecting demand for big-ticket items to improve any time soon.

Made is forecasting a decline of between 15% and 30% in gross sales in 2022, down from previous guidance of a decline of as much as 15% or flat performance, according to a statement Tuesday.

The shares dropped as much as 41% to the lowest level since its IPO last year.

It marks a change of fortune for the trendy home furnishings retailer which enjoyed a boom during Covid-19 lockdowns as people improved their homes. The highest inflation in the UK in four decades is now weighing heavy, with many consumers focusing on necessities such as food, petrol and energy bills. Made said trading is “volatile” and that conditions will “undoubtedly” continue to be challenging.

Made already issued a profit warning in May and announced the departure of its chief financial officer, Adrian Evans. It was the latest high-profile departure at Made after Chief Executive Officer Philippe Chainieux stepped down in February, citing family reasons. Both individuals have been replaced.

The company said Tuesday it’s looking at options to strengthen its balance sheet and is reviewing costs including operational structure and headcount.

“The issues seen at Made are no different to the broader homewares and furniture category,” Wayne Brown, an analyst at Liberum, wrote in a note to clients.

