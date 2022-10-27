(Bloomberg) -- Hopes are fading for Made.com Group Plc after the British online furniture retailer failed to find a buyer.

The board concluded that there “is no reasonable prospect” for an offer and ended the sale process, Made.com said Thursday. The company halted new orders to its design unit and warned earlier in the week that it’s running out of cash.

Made.com appears set for collapse only about a year since the London-based retailer listed its shares, valuing the company at about £800 million ($929 million).

During the pandemic, the retailer was a winner as shoppers stuck at home bought furniture online. But the move back to shopping in stores and weaker consumer sentiment -- especially for big-ticket items like sofas -- has hurt Made.com and pushed the shares down more than 99% this year.

Brent Hoberman, the creator of travel website Lastminute.com, co-founded Made.com in 2010 in an attempt to offer stylish furniture at cheaper prices by selling directly to consumers and eliminating traditional retailers.

The company must either raise fresh financing or receive an offer before its cash reserves are fully depleted, Made.com warned Tuesday. If neither action is possible, the board will “take the appropriate steps to preserve value for creditors.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.