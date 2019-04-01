(Bloomberg) -- China’s homegrown nuclear technology is gaining favor in the battle for the nation’s next generation of reactors, according to a state-owned developer, as it seeks to move on after delays and cost blowouts from imported designs.

China’s homegrown reactor, known as the Hualong One, will be faster and easier to repair and maintain than competing foreign designs because it will be made domestically, according to Chen Hua, chief executive officer of China National Nuclear Power Co., which builds and operates nuclear power projects in the country.

“We prefer the Hualong One,” Chen said in an interview Monday on the sidelines of a nuclear conference in Beijing.

The global nuclear industry has been awaiting a revival in China after cost overruns and stricter regulation after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan stalled approvals and construction of new units. The country’s expanding energy demand growth and drive for cleaner energy have been a magnet for Western reactor-makers, including Westinghouse Electric Co. from the U.S. and France’s Electricite de France SA.

Their marquee third-generation reactors -- the AP1000 and EPR, respectively -- started commercial operations in China in recent months. However they face competition domestically, as state-run China National Nuclear Corp., the parent of CNNP, and China General Nuclear Power Corp. promote the production and export of Hualong One.

Sanmen Troubles

CNNP operates the Sanmen project in Zhejiang province, which uses Westinghouse’s AP1000 design. After starting commercial operations at the No. 2 reactor in November, it has since been suspended after a problem with its coolant pump was detected near the end of last year.

Westinghouse is currently examining the defect at Sanmen No. 2 and will be responsible for the cost of fixing it as the unit is still under warranty, Chen said, adding that repairs may take as long as eight months. A China-based Westinghouse spokesman declined to comment and representatives in the U.S. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside normal business hours.

The race to build more reactors in China may now intensify as it ended a three-year freeze on reactor approvals this year, clearing the construction of four Hualong One units. The decision was seen as an indication of China’s future preference, BloombergNEF analyst Hanyang Wei said. The nation may approve as many as 10 units this year, none of which will be AP1000s, according to the China Nuclear Energy Association, an industry group.

Chen said third-generation designs are similar in costs, but ultimately the choice will boil down to which technology has a better support system and see costs fall the fastest.

That’s not to say the AP1000 is completely out of the race, according to Chen, who said the company may still use it in future reactors. He called the technology an “advanced idea” and forecast it may take another eight years for it to reach commercial scale. China is also developing an upgraded version, called the CAP1400.

“It’s like a really good car, super advanced, but what happens if you don’t have enough spare parts,” Chen said. “So you might prefer something more mature. If there are any issues, you’re able to fix it.”

