(Bloomberg) -- Bernie Madoff has asked President Donald Trump to shorten his lifetime prison sentence.

Madoff, the financier convicted of running the largest Ponzi scheme in history and sentenced in 2009 to 150 years in prison, filed a request for a commutation with the Department of Justice’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, according to the office’s website. It couldn’t immediately be determined when the request was filed.

CNBC reported Madoff’s request earlier on Wednesday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alex Wayne in Washington at awayne3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.