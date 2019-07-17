(Bloomberg) -- The trustee liquidating Bernard Madoff’s defunct investment advisory business said he had reached an $860 million settlement with another offshore fund that funneled money to the con man’s company for years.

The accord was reached with the liquidators for Kingate Global Fund Ltd. and Kingate Euro Fund Ltd., which were based in the British Virgin Islands, trustee Irving Picard said Wednesday in a statement.

The settlement amount covers 93% of the withdrawals made by the Kingate funds from their accounts at Bernard L. Madoff Securities LLC, which was shuttered after Madoff’s 2008 arrest for running a Ponzi scheme. Picard has used such litigation to recover more than $13 billion for thousands of victims, who lost about $20 billion in principal when the scheme unraveled.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge in Manhattan will consider the deal at a hearing set for Aug. 8, the trustee said. Under the deal, the Kingate funds’ own customer claims that they filed in the Madoff bankruptcy case will be approved, and they will get catch-up payments from Picard.

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.