(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of victims of Bernard Madoff’s $20 billion Ponzi scheme will soon get checks totaling $488 million from a fund set up years ago by the U.S. Justice Department through settlements with some of the con man’s oldest customers and his bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The latest distribution from the Madoff Victim Fund will reach nearly 37,000 people worldwide, boosting total payouts to nearly $3.2 billion, the Justice Department said Thursday in a statement. The government will ultimately pay out all $4 billion in the fund, the U.S. said.

“This office continues its efforts to seek justice for victims of history’s largest Ponzi scheme,” Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in the statement. The payout “is an extraordinary level of recovery for a Ponzi scheme -- but our work is not yet finished.”

The government fund is separate from the repayment process being overseen by a trustee, Irving Picard, in federal bankruptcy court in Manhattan. His litigation against customers who profited from the scam has so far recovered more than $14.3 billion, most of which as already been returned to victims. Another $191 million from his fund will go out early next year.

Madoff’s investors lost about $20 billion in principal and more than $40 billion in fake profit when his once-prominent securities firm collapsed in 2008. He’s serving a 150-year sentence in North Carolina after pleading guilty to fraud.

The Madoff Players: Where Are They Now and What Are They Up To?

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.