Madonna Fans Urged to Hang Onto Their Tickets After Tour Postponed

(Bloomberg) -- Madonna postponed the North American leg of her concert tour following an illness.

More than 40 shows on the tour that was set to begin July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, will have to be rescheduled. New dates will be announced as soon as possible, according to statement Monday from promoter Live Nation Inc.

The tour will start with the European leg, scheduled for October.

The Material Girl singer was hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection” in late June, her manager, Guy Oseary, said. Madonna said on Twitter Monday that she’s recovering.

