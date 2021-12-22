(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s Madrid region has recorded a record number of daily infections, with the mayor of the capital among those falling ill.

New cases in the Madrid region, which includes the city, surged to 11,221 from 3,760 the day before, according to data from the regional Health Ministry data published late Tuesday. Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida last night tweeted he had tested positive.

The news comes ahead of a meeting Wednesday between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and regional leaders to discuss the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in recent days.

Catalonia was the first region to reintroduce restrictions on Monday, setting capacity limits for restaurants, gyms, sporting events and cultural venues and lay out plans for a late-night curfew.

