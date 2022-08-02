(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Spain’s most populous region of Madrid has vowed to keep the lights on at night, justifying her defiance of a government push to save energy by saying the darkness will frighten away tourists.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a rising star on the political right and one of the most vocal critics of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, said her administration will not comply with new rules which include extinguishing illuminations at public buildings after 10 p.m.

Along with other measures like preventing air conditioning being turned down too low in summer or the heating up too high in winter, they’re meant to help Spain cut gas consumption by 7% to comply with a European Union agreement aimed at reducing the bloc’s dependence on Russian energy.

“Madrid will not switch off,” Ayuso, a prominent figure in the conservative Popular Party, said late Monday in a tweet. The 43-year-old is in charge of the Madrid region that includes the capital of the same name.

“Before closing, prohibiting, switching off, why not speak to citizens and other administrations like adults and ask them for collaboration based on clear criteria,” she added in a separate post on Tuesday.

