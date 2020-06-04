(Bloomberg) --

Europe is emerging after weeks of lockdowns that kept shops and businesses shuttered, and residents safe at home. On this week’s episode, Bloomberg economy reporter Jeannette Neumann steps out onto the streets of Madrid to speak with restaurateurs and hoteliers. In a post-coronavirus world where travel is limited, outdoor dining mandatory and police decide how many tables are allowed, reopening a business brings new challenges to stay afloat.

Host Stephanie Flanders also talks with Bloomberg Economics’ Johanna Jeansson about the very different pandemic strategy adopted by Sweden. When restrictions are voluntary and the government isn’t in charge, what does it means for the economy and public health?

