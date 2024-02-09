(Bloomberg) -- The National Football League is set to extend its international ambitions when holds its first game in Spain in 2025.

The game will be played at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The league did not announce which teams will be participating nor the date of the event.

“Playing a game in Madrid in 2025 highlights the continued expansion of the league’s global footprint and the accelerated ambitions to take our game to more fans around the world,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

The NFL this week announced plans to kick off next season with a rare Friday game between the Philadelphia Eagles and a still unidentified opponent in Sao Paulo. That game will be the league’s first in South America.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.