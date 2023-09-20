(Bloomberg) -- Attacks on political groups and civic organizations have intensified in Venezuela ahead of presidential elections scheduled for 2024, despite a reduction of repression overall, according to a United Nations watchdog.

The UN’s Independent Fact-Finding Mission, created in 2019 by the Human Rights Council to assess abuses in Venezuela, presented its fourth report Wednesday, noting that reported violations have dropped due to a reduction in the number of street protests during the Covid pandemic.

However, the watchdog said President Nicolás Maduro’s government has continued to repress political groups, union leaders, and civic and human rights organizations.

“Our conclusion is that serious human rights violations are being committed to this date in Venezuela, and these violations are not isolated acts, but continue to reflect a policy to suppress dissent and opposition to the government,” the UN mission’s chair, Marta Valiñas, said at a press conference in Geneva.

Venezuela’s information ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government has started employing “softer” repression methods, such as surveillance, threats, and defamatory campaigns by high-level government officials, which are also more selective, the watchdog said. These methods include criminal investigations and political bans.

The mission’s findings are based on more than 200 interviews conducted remotely between Jan. 1, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2023. The mission doesn’t have access to Venezuelan territory. Members documented new cases of human rights violations, including at least five deaths, 58 arbitrary detentions and 28 cases of torture.

“By criminalizing participation in legitimate activities, the government is silencing and creating a chilling effect on anyone who might consider participating in any activity that could be perceived as critical of the government,” said Patricia Tappatá Valdez, an expert with the mission.

The mission also noted the creation of a new police force, the Directorate of Strategic and Tactical Actions, known as the DAET, created shortly after the Special Action Forces — a deadly security force known as the FAES — was dismantled in mid-2022. The mission describes the DAET as a de facto replacement of the FAES, duplicating their actions and strategies and absorbing personnel.

