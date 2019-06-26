Maduro-Appointed Board Sues in U.S. for Control of Citgo

(Bloomberg) -- The board appointed by Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, to oversee the nation’s state-owned oil company sued in Delaware to gain control of U.S.-based refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp.

The suit was filed Tuesday by the directors of Petroleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, asking the Delaware Chancery Court to confirm that they control Citgo and two related companies. Citgo is PDVSA’s largest asset and a potential source of revenue for a country in the midst of a humanitarian crisis and with more than $150 billion of debt.

Juan Guaido, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, is recognized by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump as the rightful leader of Venezuela. In February he named a replacement board to control the refiner.

A handful of U.S. courts have recognized Guaido’s sole authority to represent Venezuela in U.S. courts. So far none have ruled on whether Guaido’s slate of directors legitimately controls PDVSA’s U.S. subsidiaries.

Read More: Why Some Judge in Delaware Could Play Key Role in Citgo Battle

The case is Jimenez v. Palacios, 2019-0490, Delaware Chancery Court.

(Updates with details of suit.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.