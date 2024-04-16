(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said he will cut all remaining diplomatic ties with Ecuador over its raid on Mexico’s embassy this month.

Maduro said he ordered all diplomatic staff home “until international law is expressly restored in Ecuador.” The failure of Ecuador President Daniel Noboa to express regret over the raid led to the move, he said.

Maduro announced his decision Tuesday during a virtual presidential summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, after Noboa broke his silence in an interview in which he said he believed he was “on the right side of history.”

Ecuador faced widespread criticism after its police stormed the embassy on April 5 to arrest Jorge Glas, a former vice president convicted of corruption who had been granted asylum by the Mexican government the previous day.

After Mexico and Nicaragua, Venezuela is the third country in the region to close its Quito embassy over the raid. Glas entered the Mexican embassy in December after prosecutors alleged that his early release from prison was bought by a drug trafficker.

Close Ally

Glas served as vice president under President Rafael Correa, a close ally of Hugo Chávez and Maduro. Correa’s successor Lenin Moreno expelled the Venezuelan ambassador in 2018 as relations soured, but refrained from cutting ties completely so that the nearly 450,000 Venezuelan migrants in Ecuador could retain access to official documents.

The international crisis has boosted Noboa’s standing among voters ahead of a key referendum scheduled for April 21.

