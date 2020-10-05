(Bloomberg) -- A British appeals court ruled in favor of the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro, and said the legal fight over the future of $1 billion in gold stored in the vaults of the Bank of England should be be reconsidered.

The judges Monday reversed a lower court ruling that the U.K. had unequivocally recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

Venezuela’s central bank sued the Bank of England for access to the bullion, which has been in limbo since U.S. officials successfully lobbied their British counterparts last year to block Maduro’s attempt to withdraw the assets.

