(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro proposed a constitutional reform to allow life sentences in prison for those found guilty of corruption and treason.

Maduro, speaking at a rally on Saturday in Caracas, asked supporters to back his plan to change the country’s constitution to also introduce life-long political bans against anyone found guilty of corruption, treason and “serious crimes against the people.” Venezuelan courts don’t currently allow sentences of life in prison.

The constitutional reform proposal comes on the heels of the arrest of key former ally and oil minister Tareck El Aissami, who was detained on corruption and treason charges, and ahead of the July 28 presidential elections.

“The time has come to activate this proposal,” Maduro said. “I call upon the people for this debate, I call upon the people for a constitutional reform to introduce life in prison sentences now.”

