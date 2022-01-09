(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s government candidate said he lost the election for governor of Barinas state, home of late president Hugo Chavez, in a humiliating blow for the ruling Socialist Party in its political heartland.

Jorge Arreaza said in a message on Twitter that the government failed to win the state, handing victory to opposition candidate Sergio Garrido. The Electoral Council has yet to publish official results.

A previous vote last month was invalidated by the country’s top court after results showed the opposition candidate, Freddy Superlano, winning. He was then barred from running again. Garrido, a local leader from Venezuela’s oldest political party, became the opposition’s fourth choice after two others were prevented from competing.

“The information we’ve received from the party indicates that, although we increased the vote, we haven’t reached the goal,” Arreaza said. “I heartily thank our heroic militancy.”

Losing a second election in Barinas is a symbolic blow for President Nicolas Maduro’s government, which had invested heavily in the vote. Despite winning 19 out of 23 governorships in November’s election, Maduro’s administration lost support on a more local level with the opposition increasing their share of mayoral posts across the country.

Garrido told supporters that the people of Barinas had won, and congratulated the armed forces for fulfilling their constitutional role.

“The process was transparent and peaceful,” Garrido said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.