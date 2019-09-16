(Bloomberg) -- The government of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro is reaching out to smaller political factions after negotiations with the nation’s main opposition coalition broke down.

The government set up a “national dialog” with some opposition representatives, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Monday.

The government and these groups called for an oil-for-food program with United Nations oversight, and agreed that lawmakers from Maduro’s socialist PSUV party will return to the opposition-controlled National Assembly, according to state TV, which didn't name the smaller political parties. The other points of agreement include revamping the electoral body and denouncing U.S.-imposed sanctions.

After losing control of the assembly more than three years ago, Maduro created a parallel legislative body called the constituent assembly to undermine his opponents.

Talks between Maduro’s negotiators and opposition leader Juan Guaido aimed at ending the nation’s political crisis finished without agreement after four months this weekend. Guaido, who is head of the National Assembly, is recognized by the U.S. and dozens of its allies as Venezuela’s legitimate president due to irregularities surrounding Maduro’s re-election in 2018.

Guaido said Monday that the government ran away from the talks with “cheap excuses”. He’s demanding that Maduro step down and that a transition government organizes new elections.

Venezuela’s political crisis and economic collapse have led millions to flee to neighboring country, amid widespread hunger and shortages.

