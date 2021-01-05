(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will install a new National Assembly filled with regime loyalists on Tuesday, consolidating his power over key institutions in the crisis-torn nation despite mounting U.S. sanctions.

In a ceremony scheduled to start late in the morning in Caracas, 277 lawmakers will be sworn in -- most of them from the ruling socialist party, including the president’s son Nicolas Maduro Guerra and his wife Cilia Flores.

Since taking over for the late Hugo Chavez in 2013, Maduro has resisted efforts to force him out, presiding over a precipitous deterioration of the oil-rich country. The U.S. and more than 50 countries recognized the opposition’s Juan Guaido as interim leader in early 2019, when he took the helm of the previous National Assembly controlled by Maduro opponents. His claim was based on alleged vacancy in the presidency due to elections deemed fraudulent in 2018.

While Guaido retains international support publicly, his stance has gradually weakened as the showdown with Maduro drags on and as more opposition politicians are forced into exiled, jailed or legally sidelined. After boycotting the National Assembly election in December, Guaido insists that he is the democratic leader of Venezuela and plans to install a competing legislative body on Tuesday as well.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.