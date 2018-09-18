(Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is eager to talk about his recently concluded official visit to China. He’s called a noon press conference to unveil the trip’s “major achievements.” Venezuelans, though, are much more interested in another aspect of his trip: the stopover he made on the way home in Turkey, where he and his wife feasted on gourmet steak and cigars at one of butcher sensation Nusret Gökçe’s Nusr-Et restaurants.

At a time when millions of Venezuelans are skipping meals and losing weight as hyperinflation and an unprecedented economic collapse drive them deeper into poverty, videos that Nusret posted online of Maduro eating, smoking and smiling sparked waves of outrage on social media. The famous Venezuelan cartoon artist known as Edo captured the collective sentiment when he posted a drawing of Nusret sprinkling salt on scraps of food Venezuelans had pulled out of a garbage bag.

Nusret, who’s also known as Salt Bae and is famous for how he prepares and seasons steaks, charges as much as $100 for a rib-eye dish. Thousands of people quickly replied to his video posts on Twitter and Instagram, denouncing Venezuela’s deep humanitarian and economic crisis. Nusret, who has close to 16 million Instagram followers, deleted the posts shortly after.

Maduro seemed to recognize the extent of the anger the videos triggered when he arrived in Caracas last night. He immediately took over national TV and radio stations to talk about his trip to China, which has become Venezuela’s top international financier. Further details of what was achieved in China, he said, will be revealed today. He also sought to downplay the steak-meal controversy by sliding in a brief mention of it.

“We shared some time at a famous restaurant, Nusret’s,” Maduro said from the presidential palace. “He served us personally, a very nice and happy man who loves Venezuela. He admires Venezuela.”

