(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has agreed to buy U.S. Pilot Freight Services LLC for $1.68 billion, as part of the shipping line’s plans to expand in land-based transportation.

The deal adds “big and bulky first, middle and last mile logistics” to its landside transportation offerings, Copenhagen-based Maersk said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. The transaction price is equivalent to an enterprise value of $1.8 billion post IFRS-16 lease liabilities, Maersk said.

Maersk also on Wednesday said it expects to report a 2022 profit of about $24 billion, measured as underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. The guidance compares with an average estimate of $28 billion in a survey by Bloomberg and is led by a strong first half of the year before a “normalization in Ocean” early in the second half, the company said.

The global container market will expand by 2% to 4% this year, “subject to high uncertainties related to the current congestion, network disruptions and demand patterns,” said Maersk. The company was last month surpassed by Mediterranean Shipping Co. as the world’s largest shipping line in terms of capacity, but remains the biggest owner of container ships.

Maersk has ample of cash for acquisitions as the transport industry is booming. The company, which transports about a fifth of the world’s containers at sea, has set its sights on land-based logistics where there’s more potential for growth and profit margins are higher. In December, Maersk agreed on a $3.6 billion deal to acquire Asian warehouse specialist LF Logistics in the second-biggest takeover in its history.

It’s not just Maersk making money. The shipping industry as a whole came out of 2021 with record profits as global supply-chain problems enabled shipowners to charge higher freight rates for their services.

