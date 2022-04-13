(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S suspended some operations at South Africa’s biggest port because of damage caused after flooding that has killed dozens of people.

Maersk, the world’s biggest container line, closed its Durban offices and asked employees to work from home for the rest of the week, according to a statement on its website. Depot and warehouse operations are suspended, and there is no access to the Durban terminal because of “significant damage” to an access road, it said.

At least 59 people have died in KwaZulu-Natal province because of the floods, Johannesburg-based broadcaster eNCA reported. The deluge came after weather stations in the eastern region reported the heaviest rainfall in at least six decades, with some recording more than 300 millimeters within 24 hours -- an amount normally associated with intense hurricanes.

Transnet SOC Ltd., the state-owned ports and rail operator, suspended shipping in Durban on Tuesday until further notice. Key routes into the port, including the coastal N2 highway and the N3 route that links Durban to the commercial hub of Johannesburg, were closed because of flood damage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit the area on Wednesday morning, while the army is preparing to deploy troops to provide assistance.

