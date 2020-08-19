(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s largest container line, reinstated its full-year guidance at a higher level than it had previously indicated, after staying open for business throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Ebitda in 2020 will be between $6 billion and $7 billion, the Copenhagen-based company said on Wednesday. Before suspending its guidance earlier this year, Maersk had expected profit by that measure to reach around $5.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted $5.83 billion, on average.

“We were able to continue to serve our customers’ global transportation needs and supply chains throughout the quarter under very difficult circumstances,” Chief Executive Officer Soren Skou said in the statement. “We were never closed for business.”

But Skou also warned that the company’s current outlook doesn’t include the possibility of a “material” second phase of lockdowns.

“Global demand growth for containers is still expected to contract in 2020 due to Covid-19 and for Q3 2020 volumes are expected to progressively recover with a current expectation of a mid-single digit contraction,” Maersk said on Wednesday.

Skou also said that “significant uncertainties remain on demand growth due to Covid-19, global supply growth and bunker prices.”

The company was able to slash operating costs by 16% in the quarter which, together with a 4.5% rise in freight rates, more than offset a 16% drop in volumes.

Maersk, which transports about 15% of the world’s seaborne freight, reported a second-quarter Ebitda of $1.7 billion, close to the highest analyst estimate. The company said on June 17 that the second quarter was developing better than first feared and that Ebitda was expected to be “slightly above” $1.5 billion.

