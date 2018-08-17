(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has decided to list its drilling unit separately, marking its latest step toward a complete exit from the energy industry.

Copenhagen-based Maersk, which is working on turning itself into a pure transport company, said the decision will take effect next year and will offer shareholders “the possibility to participate in the value creation opportunity of a globally leading pure play offshore drilling company with long-term development prospects,” according to a statement on Friday.

As part of the preparation, debt financing of $1.5 billion from a consortium of international banks has been secured for Maersk Drilling “to ensure a strong capital structure after a listing,” it said.

Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday that the deal was imminent, after Maersk decided that bids from potential buyers were too low. The company, which owns the world’s biggest shipping operations, has given itself until the end of this year to drastically change its former conglomerate structure. In 2017, it agreed to sell its oil and gas business, as well as its tanker operations, for almost $10 billion combined. Most of that money was in shares from the Total SA deal.

The Danish company still has a supply-service unit that is marked for divestment.

Maersk Drilling, which employs about 4,000 people, specializes in large rigs that can work in harsh environment. Its fleet includes about 15 jack-up rigs, four semi-submersibles and four drill-ships. Maersk took a $1.75 billion impairment on the unit in November and reclassified it as “discontinued operations,” signaling a sale had moved closer.

Maersk also said it sold a $1.2 billion stake in Total last month, representing just over 19 million shares of the roughly 98 million that the Danish company received as part of the transaction.

Once Maersk Drilling becomes a separate company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange, “a material part of the remaining Total SA shares” will be distributed to Maersk shareholders in the form of cash dividends, share buy-backs or as a distribution of the Total shares directly, the company said on Friday.

