(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said that one of its container vessels has run aground outside of Bremerhaven, Germany.

The Mumbai Maersk ran on ground on a shallow patch late Wednesday but no damage to the hull or any crew injuries have been reported, the Copenhagen-based company said in a tweet. The vessel isn’t blocking the port, Maersk said.

Extra tugs are being deployed and a new attempt to free the vessel is expected later Thursday, the shipping line said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.