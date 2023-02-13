(Bloomberg) --

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has sued Evergreen Marine Corp. over the 2021 blockage of the Suez channel, which forced shipping lines to delay or divert vessels, ShippingWatch reported, citing court documents and the Danish company.

Maersk is seeking 300 million kroner ($43 million) at Denmark’s Maritime and Commercial Court over losses caused by the event, the online media said. Evergreen denies that it has liability for any damages to Maersk, ShippingWatch quoted the company as saying.

