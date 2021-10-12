(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has suspended 5 officers and crew members amid allegations that a rape took place on one of its ships.

Maersk is working with U.S. authorities to investigate the possible assault, the Copenhagen-based shipping company said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

The Berlingske newspaper reported over the weekend that an anonymous U.S. woman had written in an blog post that she was raped in 2019 on a Maersk ship when she was 19 years old.

