1h ago
Maersk Suspends 5 Officers, Crew Members Amid Rape Allegations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S has suspended 5 officers and crew members amid allegations that a rape took place on one of its ships.
Maersk is working with U.S. authorities to investigate the possible assault, the Copenhagen-based shipping company said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.
The Berlingske newspaper reported over the weekend that an anonymous U.S. woman had written in an blog post that she was raped in 2019 on a Maersk ship when she was 19 years old.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.