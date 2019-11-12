(Bloomberg) -- Magazine Luiza SA, the Brazilian retailer that is fast becoming one of the country’s leading e-commerce providers, sold shares at 43 reais each, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company’s offering raised a total of 4.7 billion reais ($1.13 billion), including a primary sale of 100 million shares, according to one of the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public yet. Controlling shareholders LTD Administracao e Participacoes and Wagner Garcia Participacoes also sold about 400 million reais in shares.

The company said it will use the proceeds from Tuesday’s sale to invest in technology and expand further in Brazil’s highly competitive e-commerce environment. The move by Magazine Luiza, which started as a family-owned appliance and furniture store, follows similar capital injections by larger competitors such as MercadoLibre Inc. and B2W Cia. Digital.

Billion-Dollar Share Sale Amps Up Brazil E-Commerce Battle

The new shares will start trading on Nov. 14. Banks responsible for the deal were Banco Itau BBA, Banco BTG Pactual, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, BB-Banco de Investimento, Banco Bradesco BBI, Morgan Stanley and Banco Santander Brasil.

Magazine Luiza declined to comment on the share sale.

