(Bloomberg) -- Magellan Financial Group Ltd. co-founder Hamish Douglass resigned from the Australian asset manager’s board, further winding down the former leader’s involvement with the troubled firm after taking medical leave last month.

Douglass stepped down as a director as of March 19, a move “due solely to his medical leave of absence,” and the board is continuing its search for a new independent director to replace him, the company said in a statement Monday.

Douglass’s main prior duties at the firm have already been split up, with co-founder Chris Mackay taking over portfolio management and Hamish McLennan appointed non-executive chairman. Still, pressure on the firm hasn’t altogether abated, with shares down more than 70% since the start of last year and a continuation in fund outflows.

