(Bloomberg) -- Hamish Douglass will take a medical leave of absence from Magellan Financial Group Ltd., the Australian asset manager that’s grappling with fund outflows and a tumbling stock price.

Co-founder Chris Mackay will oversee portfolio management of the firm’s global equity retail funds and institutional mandates, according to a statement Monday. Hamish McLennan has been appointed non-executive chairman in place of Douglass, who founded the firm in 2006.

“The Magellan board wholeheartedly supports Hamish taking the time that he requires to focus on his health and looks forward to welcoming Hamish back,” the statement said.

The stock is down more than 60% in the past year, a turbulent period that’s seen Chief Executive Officer Brett Cairns leave the firm and a key London-based investor end its longstanding partnership. Douglass, 53, in December disclosed that he had separated from his wife and said neither had intentions to sell any of their Magellan shares.

Funds under management at Magellan fell to A$93.5 billion ($66.2 billion) at the end of January, down from A$117 billion in July.

Nikki Thomas, who worked at Magellan from 2007 to 2017, will rejoin as co-portfolio manager of the firm’s global equities strategies. Robert Fraser was appointed deputy chairman.

