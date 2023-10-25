(Bloomberg) -- Magic Leap Inc., which makes an augmented-reality headset for business uses, named Ross Rosenberg as chief executive officer, replacing Peggy Johnson, a high profile hire from Microsoft Corp.

Rosenberg, a tech executive at Bain Capital, takes over Nov. 1. He’s charged with expanding the commercial adaptation of the AR technology, the company said in a statement Wednesday. He previously was a senior executive at industrial technology provider Belden Inc. and solar power company First Solar Inc.

Johnson, who also worked for many years at Qualcomm Inc., joined Magic Leap in August 2020. Her efforts included the launch of the more advanced Magic Leap 2 device. Magic Leap also secured collaborations with Nvidia Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc.

“I am incredibly excited to begin working with the world class team at Magic Leap and want to thank Peggy for her leadership in guiding the company through a critical phase of its development,” Rosenberg said in the statement.

