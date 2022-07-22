Jul 22, 2022
Magic Mushrooms to Be on Ballot in Rocky Mountain High State
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Rocky Mountain high could soon expand.
Voters in Colorado will decide whether to decriminalize use of psychedelic or “magic” mushrooms in the state that led the US into legalized recreational marijuana use.
Ballot Initiative 58 “obtained the sufficient number of signatures” for the Nov. 8 general election ballot, according to the secretary of state’s office.
- Also see: Magic Mushroom Businesses Aren’t Waiting for Laws to Catch Up
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:15
In your debt: 3 times debt can be a helpful tool
-
3:56
Canada-wide gas tax holiday could cost $15.2B: Analytics firm
-
6:18
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
-
2:29
Gap makes bigger bet on Yeezy with store debut
-
4:15
Consumers lean on loyalty programs to help manage runaway inflation
-
5:45
Older and younger bosses don't agree on remote work