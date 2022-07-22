Magic Mushrooms to Be on Ballot in Rocky Mountain High State

(Bloomberg) -- The Rocky Mountain high could soon expand.

Voters in Colorado will decide whether to decriminalize use of psychedelic or “magic” mushrooms in the state that led the US into legalized recreational marijuana use.

Ballot Initiative 58 “obtained the sufficient number of signatures” for the Nov. 8 general election ballot, according to the secretary of state’s office.

