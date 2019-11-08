{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Nov 8, 2019

    ​Magna cuts 2019 outlook on volume lost from GM strike

    The Canadian Press

    Magna

    Magna , BNN file photo

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    AURORA, Ont. - Magna International Inc. has cut its outlook for the year on lost volume from the nearly six-week strike by GM workers in the United States.

    The company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it now expects total sales this year of between $38.7 billion and $39.8 billion, a reduction of $1.3 billion on the top end of the range.

    Magna also estimates 2019 net income of between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion, a $200 million cut from the top end.

    For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss of $233 million, or 75 cents per share, compared with earnings of $554 million or $1.62 per share for the same quarter last year.

    The company recorded a $537 million non-cash impairment charge related its German transmission business Getrag in the quarter.

    Adjusted earnings came in at $1.41 per share for the quarter ending Sept. 30, compared with $1.56 per share for the same quarter last year.
     