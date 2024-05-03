{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    May 3, 2024

    Magna reports Q1 profit down from year ago, takes charge related to Fisker

    The Canadian Press

    We could see headwinds for Magna if we're in a period of slower economic growth: portfolio manager

    Magna International Inc. says its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it recorded US$316 million in asset impairments and restructuring costs related to troubled electric vehicle company Fisker.

    Magna builds the Ocean SUV for Fisker, which failed to make a required interest payment in March and warned it could seek bankruptcy protection.

    Magna, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$9 million or three cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. 

    The result was down from a profit of US$209 million or 73 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

    Sales for the quarter totalled US$10.97 billion, up from US$10.67 billion in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, Magna says it earned US$1.08 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of US$1.15 per diluted share a year earlier.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.