    23h ago

    Magna to engineer and build off-road electric vehicle for industrial group Ineos

    BNN Bloomberg

    We need a revolution of the mind: Frank Stronach on Canada's economic path forward

    Magna International Inc. says it will engineer and build electric off-road vehicles for U.K.-based industrial conglomerate Ineos Group Ltd.

    Aurora, Ont.-based Magna says the contract will see it produce the vehicles at its facility in Graz, Austria with a 2026 expected start.

    Magna began working with Ineos in 2018 to engineer its first vehicle, a 4x4 fossil-fuel powered vehicle called the Grenadier.

    The automotive company already produces several models at the Graz plant, including Jaguar and Fisker electric vehicles, and has drawn speculation as being a potential producer for an Apple Inc. car thought to be in development.  

    Magna is also working to increase its EV-related production in Canada, announcing in February a $471 million investment across six Ontario locations to expand its EV parts capacity.

    Ineos is a chemical company with some $65 billion in annual revenues operating in 29 countries that has branched into consumer goods through its auto division as well as a hygiene and clothing brand. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2023.