(Bloomberg) -- Magnetar Capital founder Alec Litowitz is relinquishing control of the multi-strategy hedge fund he started in 2005 and will be succeeded by David Snyderman.

Litowitz, 55, will become a senior adviser to the firm, which manages $14 billion, and remain an owner and significant investor, he told clients in a letter Tuesday. Snyderman, 51, takes over as managing partner of Evanston, Illinois-based Magnetar.

“The reason I’m comfortable implementing this transition now is because I believe the firm is so well-positioned,” Litowitz said in the letter, adding that the firm is “coming off two of our most successful years.”

Since inception through March 31, Magnetar generated $9.7 billion of net profit for investors across its three businesses: alternative credit and fixed income; systematic investing; and energy and infrastructure.

Litowitz worked with Snyderman at Ken Griffin’s Citadel before founding Magnetar with Ross Laser, 59, who will continue as the firm’s president. Snyderman will keep his role as chief investment officer of alternative credit and fixed income.

Blackstone Inc. will maintain the Magnetar minority stake it acquired in 2015, when the hedge fund’s assets totaled $13.6 billion.

As part of the transition, Magnetar will broaden the firm’s partnership, with key individuals receiving equity in the business, according to the letter.

Litowitz plans to use his almost three decades in the hedge-fund business to “solve some of society’s biggest challenges,” he wrote. “We’re at a unique moment in time where rapid advances in data and technology, coupled with major shifts in human behavior, will drastically alter the future of how we live, work and play.”

