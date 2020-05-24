(Bloomberg) -- An earthquake rattled central New Zealand on Monday morning and was widely felt in capital city Wellington.

The 5.8 magnitude quake struck at 7:53 a.m. and was centered near Levin, a town about 100 kilometers (65 miles) north of Wellington, seismic monitoring agency GeoNet said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

New Zealand sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a belt of volcanic and seismic activity that rings the Pacific Ocean. A magnitude 7.8 quake in November 2016 killed two people and caused extensive damage. The South Island city of Christchurch is still recovering from a 2011 quake that killed 185 people and destroyed the central business district.

