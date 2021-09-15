(Bloomberg) -- An earthquake measured at 6 struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan at 04:33 a.m. on Thursday, China Earthquake Networks Center said.

The quake, which hit Luxian County, Luzhou City of Sichuan, has killed 2 people and injured three, the local government said.

The epicenter was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude, China Earthquake Networks Center said. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The Luzhou city has launched an emergency response, sending personnel for disaster investigation and rescue, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

