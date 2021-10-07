(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck near Tokyo on Thursday, shaking buildings in Japan’s capital and halting some bullet train services, according to public broadcaster NHK.

There was no tsunami threat from the quake, the public broadcaster said. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake had a depth of 80 kilometers and struck the northwestern part of Chiba prefecture around 10:41pm local time.

About 250 buildings were without power in Tokyo, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co.

