(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Pasamanbarat regency in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province on Friday, shaking buildings in neighboring Singapore.

The earthquake that hit at a depth of 10 km at 8:39 a.m. local time, poses no tsunami threat, the country’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency said on Twitter.

Indonesia’s 17,000 islands are prone to earthquakes because the country straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines and volcanoes that causes frequent seismic upheavals.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.