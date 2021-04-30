(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s northern Miyagi prefecture, public broadcaster NHK said Saturday.

The earthquake comes with no threat of a tsunami, the public broadcaster said. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the quake had a depth of 60 kilometers and struck around 10:27 a.m. local time.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings is checking for any irregularities at its nuclear power plant in Fukushima, according to NHK. Tohoku Electric Power Co. found no abnormalities at its Onagawa, Higashidori nuclear plants, according to a spokesperson.

Tohoku bullet train service was suspended due to the quake, according to Kyodo.

