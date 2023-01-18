(Bloomberg) -- A 7.1-magnitude quake that struck near Indonesia’s Sulawesi island isn’t expected to cause tsunami waves.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has withdrawn an earlier warning for tsunami waves. Indonesia’s meteorological agency cautioned nearby residents of potential aftershocks.

The quake struck at a depth of 64-kilometers off the coast of Manado city in North Sulawesi and close to the neighboring Halmahera island, where tremors were also felt. The islands are home to the country’s largest nickel reserves as well as smelters and refineries that are at the heart of President Joko Widodo’s push to refine battery metals and make electric vehicles onshore.

