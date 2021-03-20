(Bloomberg) -- A tsunami advisory was issued for Miyagi prefecture in Japan’s northeast after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit off the coast at 6:09pm Saturday local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

  • Tsunami waves of approx. 1m are expected in Miyagi
  • The strongest shaking, at an upper 5 on Japan’s shindo scale of 7, was felt in Miyagi; shaking was also felt in Tokyo
  • Quake hit at a depth of 60km

