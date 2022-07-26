(Bloomberg) -- A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Philippines’ largest and most populous island Wednesday, prompting evacuations.

The tremor originated in a province north of main Luzon island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Congressman Eric Singson, who represents the second district of Ilocos Sur province, told constituents to get out of their houses, anticipating after shocks, he told DZMM radio.

There’s no tsunami alert from the earthquake in the Southeast Asian nation, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

