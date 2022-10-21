(Bloomberg) -- American teenage chess grandmaster Hans Niemann sued the game’s world champion and the leading online platform, accusing them and others of slander by making baseless accusations he’s a cheat.

Those allegations have robbed Niemann of appearance fees, competition prize money and also online chess streaming revenue, his lawyers argued in the Oct. 20 US complaint that seeks $100 million in damages.

Magnus Carlsen was beaten by Niemann at an event in St. Louis, Missouri in September, robbing the world champion of a top performance rating and breaking his unbeaten streak, the lawyers said. An embittered Carlsen then “viciously and maliciously retaliated” and accused Niemann of cheating at the event “without any evidence,” they argued.

Niemann has previously admitted to cheating when he was 12 and 16 by using a computer to help him win online chess games. However, he has denied ever using aids to help win over-the-board games.

“As stated in its October 2022 report, Chess.com had historically dealt with Hans’ prior cheating privately, and was forced to clarify its position only after he spoke out publicly,” lawyers for the company, said in a statement.

“There is no merit to Hans’ allegations, and Chess.com looks forward to setting the record straight on behalf of its team and all honest chess players,” they said.

The lawsuit is the latest bombshell in a dispute that has already rocked the world of chess, generating headlines the sport hasn’t seen since the epic battles featuring Bobby Fischer, Boris Spassky and Garry Kasparov. Niemann’s lawyers acknowledged as much that in their 44-page complaint.

“Carlsen’s unprecedented actions, coupled with his unfounded accusations, sent shock waves through the chess world and instantly thrust Niemann into the center of what is now widely reported as the single biggest chess scandal in history,” they wrote.

Niemann’s lawyers also invoked the Sherman Antitrust Act in the complaint, arguing that Carlsen, his own company Play Magnus and chess.com acted together to blacklist Niemann and bar him from competition.

Email messages left with Play Magnus and chess.com were not immediately returned.

With the $83 million purchase of Play Magnus by Chess.com in August 2022, “Carlsen, having solidified his position as the ‘King of Chess, believes that when it comes to chess, he can do whatever he wants and get away with it,” the lawyers wrote.

The case is Hans Niemann v. Magnus Carlsen, 4:22-cv-01110-SRW, US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri (St. Louis)

