(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said foreigners won’t be allowed to buy property at Country Garden Holdings Co.’s $100 billion project or be granted visas to live there.

The Forest City project in southern Malaysia, near Singapore, had targeted buyers from China for its mixed-residential development on its four man-made islands, as well as investors from Indonesia, Thailand and Dubai. Malaysia’s My Second Home program allows wealthy foreigners to live in the Southeast Asian nation on a long-stay visa, with Chinese nationals being the largest group of participants.

“Our objection is because it was built for foreigners, not meant for Malaysians,” Mahathir said to reporters. “Most Malaysians are unable to buy those flats.”

Mahathir didn’t specify how he would put a stop to foreigners buying the property or how far-reaching the ban on visa approvals would be.

Country Garden ceased flying in potential buyers from China in March last year as a crackdown on outflows of money curbed overseas property purchases. Sales at Forest City project fell 20 percent to 8 billion yuan in 2017, Reuters reported. Thousands of people have paid deposits for apartments that cost as much as double the rate per square meter of homes for Malaysian buyers in Johor Bahru.

